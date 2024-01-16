Extended Reality Market To Witness Cosmic Growth USD 197.3 Billion By 2030 | Magic Leap, Niantic Inc., Accenture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The report titled"Extended Reality Market" offers a primary overview of the industry, covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Extended Reality market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) prevailing in the Extended Reality industry. The global extended reality market is valued to grow from US$ 46.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 197.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The Extended Reality market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Leading Companies:
➱ Meta Inc.
➱ HTC Corporation
➱ Unity Technologies
➱ Microsoft Corporation
➱ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
➱ Magic Leap
➱ Sony Corporation
➱ Vuzix Corporation
➱ Apple Inc
➱ Niantic Inc.
➱ Northern Digital Inc.
➱ Snap Inc.
➱ SoftServe
➱ Accenture Detailed Segmentation:
By Technology Type:
Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)
Mixed Reality (MR)

By Application:
Gaming and Entertainment
Healthcare
Education and Training
Manufacturing and Industries
Retail and E-commerce

Regional Outlook:
The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. Due to increased Gamification expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Gamification market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward. Extended Reality Market Scope and Market Size
Extended Reality market is segmented by model, end-user, component, enterprise size and geography. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extended Reality market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. Also, it splits Extended Reality Market by model, end-user, component, enterprise size and geography to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.Buy Now @How will the Extended Reality Market, 2023 to 2030 report help you?In summary, our + page report provides you with the following knowledge:Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Extended Reality Market, 2023 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for product, capability, platform, and portable systems, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Extended Reality Market, 2023 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Extended Reality Market, 2023 to 2030.Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.....Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):➱ What are the key factors hampering growth of the Extended Reality market?➱ What are the major factors driving the global Extended Reality market growth?➱ Which is the leading component segment in the Extended Reality market?➱ Which are the major players operating in the Extended Reality market?➱ Which region will lead the Extended Reality market?➱ What will be the CAGR of Extended Reality market?➱ What are the drivers of the Extended Reality market?...

