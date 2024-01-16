Dismembered Human Body Parts Found On Highway In Ghaziabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Jan 16 (IANS) The dismembered body parts of a person have been found after he was apparently hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-9 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police said.

The police received information about the death of the person only after the fog subsided on Tuesday morning. His dismembered body parts were found scattered after being constantly hit by other vehicles on the highway.

This accident occurred near the Sadbhavna intersection in the Wave City police station area on the Ghaziabad-Hapur highway.

The police gathered the body parts from the road and said that some hair from the scalp, a damaged finger and a piece of an ear were found from the spot.

When the police checked the CCTV footage on Monday night, only dense fog and some movement of vehicles was visible.

According to the police, it is difficult to identify the deceased as not a single part of the body is left even to conduct a post-mortem.

Several people walking on the road saw the body parts on Tuesday morning. They suspected that an accident had occurred there on Monday night in which the person had died.

--IANS

pkt/khz