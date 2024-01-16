In Davos, Zelensky Invites Big Business To Invest, Rebuild Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited representatives of big business to invest in Ukraine and participate in its recovery.

According to Ukrinform, the President's press service reports.

Zelensky, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, took part in the meeting Big Business Leaders to Ukraine, where he informed about the economic growth of the country, which in 2023 exceeded 5%, and about optimistic forecasts for GDP growth for the current year.

Reportedly, the President emphasized that Ukraine has restored its export capabilities thanks to the functioning of a grain corridor independent of Russia.

"We have created a parallel corridor and demonstrated that we can push the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea. We have started transporting not only grain but also other goods," the Head of State noted.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian government is making significant efforts to ensure protection from Russia's air terror.

"It is important that you stand with us, I thank you for your support. It is very important to be here, to strengthen investments in Ukraine and support our economy," Zelensky said.

The Head of State also noted the special potential and prospects of military production. In particular, he emphasized the importance of cooperation with leading Western defense companies.

It is reported that the meeting was joined by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso, Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany Robert Habeck.

The U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker called on global business to actively explore the investment opportunities of the country. She emphasized the advantages of the economy, including the global digitalization of public administration in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the Swiss city of Davos is hosting the fourth meeting of national security and political advisers with the participation of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

On January 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has already arrived in Switzerland, will deliver a special address at the WEF in Davos.