Romanian Farmers Continue To Block Two Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Romanian farmers resumed blocking the road near the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint opposite Krasnoilsk.

This was announced to Ukrinform by the press officer of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment, Kostiantyn Lisnik.

"At the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, which is opposite our Krasnoilsk crossing point, the blocking was suspended yesterday around 11 p.m. Today, at 10:15, the blocking resumed. Meanwhile, the Porubne-Siret crossing point on the Romanian side has been blocked for more than a day," Lisnik said.

He noted that the blocking near the checkpoints is partial. The blockers let pass cars, buses and pedestrians. At the same time, truck traffic in both directions has stopped.

As a result, the queue of trucks leaving Ukraine has increased. As of the beginning of yesterday's blockade, about 600 trucks had registered in the e-queue at the Porubne checkpoint, but today the queue has grown to more than 700 trucks.

There is a live queue at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint. According to the border guards, about 20 trucks are waiting for their turn to leave Ukraine.

As reported, the movement of Ukrainian trucks through Siret was blocked by Romanian farmers on January 13 and 14. The day before, protesters again blocked the movement of trucks through the Siret checkpoint, and the blocking of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint also began.

Today it was reported that the Romanian government has reached an agreement with the farmers blocking the Ukrainian border.