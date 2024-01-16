Russian Invaders Shell Residential Building In Bilozerka, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled a residential building in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 44-year-old man.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At about 11:30 a.m., the Russian army fired on a residential building in Bilozerka," the statement said.

It is noted that a 44-year-old man was injured. He was in the yard of his house at the time of the enemy attack.

Russians shellingfrom occupied left bank

The victim suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound. He received medical assistance and will be treated on an ambulatory care basis.

As reported, two civilians, a 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Tyahynka.