I Have The Right To Names Katie M. Shipp Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Leading advocates against sexual assault announce the appointment of Katie M. Shipp to the role of Executive Director. In her role, Shipp will lead I Have The Right To as it works to ensure an education free from sexual assault for all students.

I Have The Right To's new Executive Director, Katie M. Shipp

Shipp is a respected advocate and attorney for survivors of sexual abuse. Prior to joining I Have The Right To, Shipp spent over a decade representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse. She is currently an associate professor at Point Park University, where she educates undergraduate and graduate students on law, social innovation, and community.

"Katie is the ideal leader for our organization's next chapter," says Susan Prout, co-founder of I Have The Right To. "She has been an advocate for survivors for her entire career. We are excited for that to continue here at I Have The Right To. Thousands of students, parents, and educators will benefit."

"Survivors deserve to know that they are not alone, to be believed, and to heal," says Shipp. "Even more importantly, they deserve to see change in the institutions that allowed the assault in the first place. The team at I Have The Right To and I will do just that: deliver the change that survivors deserve ."

Shipp's appointment comes after a historic year of growth for the organization, thanks in large part to I Have The Right To's outgoing Executive Director, Elizabeth Zeigler. Zeigler will continue to advise the organization on its engagement with schools, Board of Directors, and fundraising.

"As Executive Director, Elizabeth helped to transform I Have The Right To, leading to a record year of school engagement and fundraising," says co-founder Alex Prout. "With Elizabeth's ongoing counsel and Katie's leadership, we are on the course for even greater growth in 2024 and beyond."

I Have The Right To is the hub for middle and high school students, parents, and educators looking for information, support, and avenues of action against sexual assault.

Their mission is clear: to create an ecosystem of respect and support for students and survivors of sexual assault. I Have The Right To accomplishes this mission by:



Providing support and resources to and for survivors

Delivering curated curricula and training to schools and their communities Building online spaces that value and promote social and emotional education

Schools interested in learning more about I Have The Right To and how its programming can benefit their communities should contact the organization at [email protected] .

