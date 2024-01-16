Educators Of America Unveils Registration For Paradise Based Learning: Experiential Learning Workshop In Kailua-Kona

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Educators from around the world will convene in Hawaii for a deep learning workshop to enhance their practice and become inspired to create a paradise of learning within their classrooms. Registration is open and an early bird discount is automatically applied through January 31, 2024

KAILUA-KONA, HI / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Educators of America, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Kailua-Kona, proudly announces the opening of registration for its deep learning workshop, Paradise Based Learning. This transformative workshop is thoughtfully curated for teachers, counselors, administrators, and education professionals globally, offering a powerful platform to delve into innovative pedagogies and educational practices.

Scheduled to unfold in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, from June 17 to June 20, 2024, Paradise Based Learning is more than a workshop; it's a journey of professional development aimed at empowering and inspiring educators to enhance their teaching practices and, consequently, the learning experiences of their students.

"At Educators of America, our focus is on providing educators with tools and insights to create impactful learning environments," says Mike Lynch, Executive Director at Educators of America. "Paradise Based Learning is designed to be an empowering experience for educators who are committed to improving themselves and, in turn, revolutionizing their classrooms."

Key Highlights of Paradise Based Learning:



Professional Empowerment: Participants will engage in a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge educational practices, gaining insights into effective pedagogies and strategies that directly empower teachers.

Hands-On Learning: The workshop goes beyond theory, providing practical experiences that educators can seamlessly integrate into their classrooms, fostering engaging and impactful teaching.

Global Collaboration: Educators from around the world are invited to join this transformative event, fostering a diverse and enriching intentional learning community, promoting collaboration and shared insights. Educator-Centric Focus: Paradise Based Learning centers on the professional growth of educators, emphasizing their vital role in shaping meaningful and impactful education for their students.

Educators keen on participating in Paradise Based Learning can now register on the official website . Early registration is recommended as limited slots are available for this unique and transformative experience. Early bird pricing is automatically applied to all registrations through January 31, 2024.

