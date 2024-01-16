NPAC-AIIPC Announces New President & CEO

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NPAC-AIIPC President & CEO Dr. Jennifer Beaveridge, MScN, DNP, NP(F)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is pleased to announce Dr. Jennifer Beaveridge as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada is the national voice of nurse practitioners in Canada, working with provincial and territorial partners to advance the nurse practitioner's role in clinical practice, research, education, leadership, and regulation.

Dr. Jennifer Beaveridge is entering her 19th year as a Nurse Practitioner, practicing in primary care with complex populations impacted by social and health inequities. She has a specialty skillset with Mental Health and Substance use and is a provider of MAiD. Dr. Beaveridge is passionate about access to quality care from a population health lens.

Dr. Beaveridge has been a frontline leader and pioneer of the NP profession in BC. She started her career in the inaugural class of NPs and was the first of 7 NPs licensed and practicing in BC in 2005. Since then, she has been in formal and informal leadership positions. Dr. Beaveridge wears many hats. She is currently in a Senior Medical Leadership Position leading NPs, Physicians, Midwives and Dentists as the Chair of the Health Authority Medical Advisory Committee and an Executive Director of Nurse Practitioners.

Dr. Beaveridge has been consulted for the Province's regulatory body over the past 18 years. She is currently the Chief examiner for the NP OSCE licensing exams and an NP quality assurance advisor for the regulatory body. She is also passionate about education and is an experienced preceptor and lecturer to NP students. She was the clinical lead faculty of an NP program at BC University for 15 years.

Dr. Beaveridge achieved her Doctoral degree in 2019 with a dual focus on health system leadership and substance use disorder. Her leadership is grounded in human system dynamics and equity-based values.

Outside work, Dr. Beaveridge is a wife to Mike, mother to Cohen, and dog mom to Eckert. During her days off, she can be camping with her family and close friends in her pop tent trailer. Her hobby is baking, and she is well known for her layer cakes!

