Leading Training Company Sunset Learning Institute Expands Portfolio With Comprehensive Microsoft Course Offerings

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / To further empower professionals and organizations with the latest technology skills, Sunset Learning Institute (SLI), a renowned training company, is thrilled to announce the addition of several new Microsoft classes to its extensive course portfolio.



Sunset Logo

The new classes are designed to address the growing demands of the digital era and offer participants an in-depth understanding of some of the most sought-after Microsoft technologies. The courses cover a wide range of topics, including:



Azure Cloud Computing : Dive deep into the world of cloud solutions with hands-on training on Microsoft Azure, equipping learners with the skills to build, manage, and optimize cloud-based applications and services.

Data and AI Unlock the potential of data-driven insights and artificial intelligence. Participants will learn how to harness the power of Microsoft's data and AI tools to drive business growth and innovation.

Security: With cybersecurity threats on the rise, this course provides essential knowledge and practical skills to safeguard organizational assets using Microsoft's cutting-edge security solutions.

Power Platform: Explore the capabilities of Microsoft's Power Platform, a suite of tools for app development, data visualization, automation, and more. This course empowers learners to create custom solutions tailored to organizational needs.

Microsoft 365 : Gain proficiency in Microsoft 365, a comprehensive suite of productivity tools, cloud services, and security features. Participants will master the intricacies of collaboration, communication, and content management within the Microsoft ecosystem. Modern Workplace : Elevate your team's capabilities and drive workplace innovation by enrolling in our dynamic courses designed to unleash the full potential of Microsoft 365.

In addition, SLI provides a no-cost foundations program that includes four complimentary fundamentals courses . This initiative acts as an entry point to basic skills and presents a chance for newcomers to Microsoft to enhance both their personal and professional development.

The new Microsoft classes are now open for enrollment in Sunset Learning's guaranteed-to-run schedule, and interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to visit for more information and to secure their spot. Private and custom training opportunities are also available from SLI.

About Sunset Learning Institute : Sunset Learning Institute has been an innovative leader in developing and delivering authorized technical training since 1996. They are dedicated to providing top-notch education and skills development opportunities. With a diverse portfolio of courses and expert instructors, SLI is a trusted partner for individuals and organizations seeking to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world.

