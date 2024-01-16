Unraveling The Electoral Training Scandal: A Biryani Debacle

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) We often hear from our elders that a well-run house reflects prosperity, where order prevails in every aspect. Unfortunately, the current situation in Pakistan is quite the opposite, as problems seem to escalate day by day.

Even if the reins of Pakistan were handed over to a capable ruler, it's believed that our national debt could be cleared in months rather than years. Currently, with the ongoing election season, the Election Commission of Pakistan is providing training to employees from various departments for the upcoming 2024 elections.

This training, albeit nominal, comes with compensation of one thousand rupees per participant from the Election Commission. Additionally, each trainee receives Rs 200 worth of stationery during the training, including a copy, two pencils, two pens, an eraser, and a sharpener. However, the necessity of this stationery in the training is questionable, considering it adds an extra burden on the hard-earned money of the less privileged, collected through various taxes.

A more significant concern arises from a dubious incident where instead of providing cash, biryani was distributed to each training center. Unfortunately, the quality of the rice in the biryani was subpar, leaving participants dissatisfied. Some individuals managed to acquire multiple portions, while others left empty-handed.

It would have been more practical if the participants were given the 400 rupees directly, as both the stationery and the food distribution seemed unnecessary expenses. A firsthand observation at a training center revealed that neither the employees nor the trainees took the training seriously. Attendees marked their presence, lingered just long enough to receive the rice, and promptly left the training center.

This lack of seriousness and the questionable use of resources highlights a broader issue of insincerity among officials at all levels. The country is grappling with debt, and it is crucial for everyone to collectively contribute to the development of Pakistan instead of exploiting it. The ongoing 12 to 13-day training period should be an opportunity for constructive learning, not a window for further exploitation.

