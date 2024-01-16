Built Tough Launches New High Visibility Hoodie

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Built Tough Unveils Cutting-Edge High Visibility Hoodie

Built Tough, a pioneer in durable and high-performance workwear , proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the High Visibility Hoodie with reinforced seams. This new addition to the company's product line is poised to redefine safety and comfort for professionals working in challenging environments.

Our manufacturing team has made this with meticulous attention to detail, the High Visibility Hoodie represents a fusion of advanced technology and robust design, we have double-reinforced the seams with tape. Compliant with high standards, this garment ensures enhanced visibility in low-light conditions, providing an extra layer of safety for workers across various industries, such as construction and service trade.

Key Features of the High Visibility Hoodie:

1. **Advanced Visibility Technology:** The hoodie incorporates state-of-the-art reflective material, strategically placed to maximize visibility from all angles. This ensures that workers remain easily identifiable, promoting a safer work environment.

2. **Durable Construction:** Built Tough has engineered the Hoodie with durability in mind. The garment is constructed from high-quality, long-lasting materials, making it resistant to wear and tear in demanding work environments such as roofing. The key to the making is the taped seams that make it more tougher.

3. **Comfortable Fit:** Despite its cool 2-tone design, comfort has not been compromised. The hoodie features an ergonomic design and a comfortable fit to allow for ease of movement, it was tested with various models to get the fit right, ensuring that professionals can carry out their tasks with maximum efficiency and ease.

4. **Multi-Functional Design:** Beyond its safety features, the High Visibility Hoodie offers 4 zip pockets with a YKK zip, a versatile design suitable for a range of work environments that require handy tool compartments. Whether working in construction, transportation, or any other high-risk industry, this hoodie is a reliable choice.

As the leading innovator in workwear solutions, Built Tough continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of professionals across diverse sectors. The High Visibility Hoodie exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence, providing a superior combination of visibility, durability, and comfort. In addition, the packaging includes ethically sourced and environment-friendly material

About Built Tough:

Built Tough is a renowned provider of rugged and reliable workwear solutions, it's all in the name. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company sells products such as hi vis hoodies , hi vis vests , and work trousers that meet and exceed the demands of tradespeople working in challenging environments. Built Tough is dedicated to promoting safety, comfort, and performance in the workplace.