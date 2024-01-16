(MENAFN- IssueWire)

NAACP Announces Annual Freedom Fund Event Celebrating Unity and Progress in the Boulder Community

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated Annual Freedom Fund Event, set to take place on February 18, 2024. This year's event promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating the spirit of unity and progress within the Boulder community and its surrounding counties.

The NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Event is a unique opportunity for residents of Boulder and neighboring counties to come together and celebrate the values of equality, justice, and diversity. With a focus on promoting social justice and civil rights, this event is an important platform for engaging community members, raising awareness, and fostering a sense of togetherness.

We are honored to announce that esteemed guest speaker Mr. Anthony Ray Hinton will be gracing the stage at this special occasion. Mr. Hinton is a renowned advocate for criminal justice reform and the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, "The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row." His powerful story of resilience and redemption will undoubtedly inspire and captivate all attendees.

In addition to Mr. Hinton's enlightening address, we are thrilled to have the immensely talented R&B recording artist, Danielle Ponder, as our featured performer. With her soulful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, Ponder's performance is sure to leave a lasting impression and add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Event is open to the public and completely free of charge, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and community partners. We encourage everyone, regardless of their background or affiliation, to join us for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and community engagement.

Event Details:

Date: February 18, 2024

Time: 3 PM MT

Location: The Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St, Boulder, CO 80309

Admission: Free

For more information about the NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Event and to reserve your spot, please visit [Freedom Fund 2024 ]. Be sure to follow us on social media [Facebook - Boulder County Branch NAACP, Instagram - naacpbouldercounty, and Twitter - ...] for updates and announcements leading up to the event.

About NAACP:

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization, dedicated to ensuring the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all persons and to eliminating racial hatred and discrimination. The Boulder chapter of the NAACP is committed to advancing these goals within our local community and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yvette Rollins

YJR Events, CEO

...

917-742-1596

Sandra Daniel

NAACP, Communications

...

