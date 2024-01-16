Nursing School Upgrades To The Best Inventory System & Asset Management Software, Barcloud

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Campbellsville University, a prominent private institution in Campbellsville, KY, successfully optimized the inventory and asset management of healthcare supplies and medication with BarCloud's innovative inventory management and asset tracking software. The university encountered several hurdles that impeded operations including a lack of visibility on healthcare supplies, inability to manage inventory across multiple campuses, and unnecessary costs which led them to search online for the best healthcare inventory management software.

They asked themselves,“What would be the best inventory system for schools?” After extensive research, they discovered BarCloud's comprehensive cloud-hosted inventory system and asset management that offered a seamless solution to their management woes. After a short implementation process, they were able to efficiently utilize their inventory and keep track of essential healthcare devices.

The inventory control software brought several benefits to the university's nursing school, including:



An easy-to-use interface

An excellent support team

Control over all inventory across their multiple locations Streamlined Inventory Management with Barcode Implementation

One of the most used features was the Issue transaction feature, staff members could effortlessly grab supplies with a simple scan, updating real-time data in the system. In combination with the Reports feature, they were able to gain valuable insights into their supply consumption patterns, facilitating informed decision-making. Additionally, the Min-Max Quantity Feature proved to be very useful, triggering automatic alerts whenever supplies fell below thresholds, so they could proactively reorder resources and eliminate gaps in availability.

“BarCloud has allowed us to track supplies with ease. [Their] customer and tech support is acceptable and we look forward to continuing using this program,” said Lindsey Bland, a Campbellsville University representative.

The successful integration of the inventory and asset management software helped the university standardize inventory management practices with enhanced control and visibility over their healthcare supplies, ensuring resources were readily available when needed. They were also able to eliminate unnecessary overordering, allowing them to direct resources where they were genuinely required.

