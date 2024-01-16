Kosovo Eyes Greater Ties With Kuwait - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kosovo is eager to propel its relations with Kuwait to greater levels, the landlocked Balkan state's diplomatic academy chief Dr. Beqir Ismail said on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the flow of Kuwaiti humanitarian aid that has poured into Kosovo over the years, the diplomat told a seminar on Kosovo's international relations that such aid helped bring relief to Kosovans who lived through war over the past two decades.

Some 117 countries, including 22 European Union member states, recognize Serbia's former province of Kosovo as independent. (end)

