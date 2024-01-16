Adopting AI Technologies Improves Gov't Performance -- CAIT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) Acting Director General, Dr. Amar Al-Hussieni highlighted Tuesday the positive impact of Artificial Intelligence technologies on government performance, work environment and overall improvement of public sector services.

Dr. Al-Hussieni spoke to KUNA on sidelines of the third workshop organized by the agency in cooperation with Huawei. The workshops are part of AI applications in government sector forum launched last December.

He mentioned that this workshop sets out to deepen understanding of AI technologies, keep up with the rapidly changing field, as well as examine mechanisms of adopting such technologies in various government bodies.

He noted that several government bodies have already adopted the use of Artificial Intelligence, including Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The previous two workshops handled machine learning and AI development with a number of public sector employees present.

This cooperation between CAIT and Huawei aims to promote more effective use of technological systems, explore AI capabilities, and stimulate innovation and creative solutions to face current and future challenges. (end)

