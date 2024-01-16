Egypt FM Affirms His Country's Commitment To Sending Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, reaffirmed Tuesday his country's unwavering commitment to sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip despite the deliberate obstacles thrown by the Israeli occupations' forces.

Shoukry met with the United Nation's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, during her first visit there after assuming her role following the Security Council's resolution 2720, to facilitate and monitor the entry of aid to Gaza.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting dealt with the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the assessments related to the deterioration of the aid services there.

Both sides stressed the imperative of increasing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip that would meet the residents' urgent needs, as well as supporting the continuous work of service facilities, hospitals and relief agencies helping Palestinians.

To show their support for Kaag's UN role, Egypt is keen on assisting her with any task, including speeding up a UN launch of speedy humanitarian aid shipments into the Gaza Strip, Shoukry reassured the need for Israel not to obstruct the UN's work.

The current tragic situation in Gaza is hindering all assistance, according to the Security Council's resolution 2720, it is their duty to facilitate the entry of aid to and from Gaza without delays, achieving a ceasefire would be the ideal way to end the humanitarian crisis

Sigrid Kaag expressed her gratitude to Egypt for their help in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, and for diplomatically pushing forward the Security Council's resolution, and for allowing UN aid agencies to use the Rafah border crossing.

The UN official is scheduled to visit Al-Arish Airport and Rafah crossing tomorrow Wednesday, as part of her coordination efforts concerned with the UN launch for speedy humanitarian aid shipments into the Gaza Strip. (end)

