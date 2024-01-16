Kuwait Nominated To Be Deputy Chief Of Arab Broadcasting Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been nominated to fill the position of the deputy chief of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), the information ministry's undersecretary Dr. Nasser Mhaisen said on Tuesday.

The move is a testament to Kuwait's lofty positon in the media industry, the official told KUNA on the sidelines of talks involving ASBU's executive council, ahead of a larger pan-Arab media gathering in which artificial intelligence (AI) technology is expected to take precedence over the rest of the topics on the agenda.

Kuwait has already started to embrace AI technology in its efforts to keep growth in the local media sector on an upward trajectory, he added. (end)

ksj











