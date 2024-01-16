Peplink Is The First Authorized Starlink Technology Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joint solution provides businesses with enhanced reliability and higher speeds using

satellite Internet services globally.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peplink announced today they have entered into an agreement with SpaceX's Starlink to become an Authorized Technology Provider, combining the Starlink Flat High Performance terminal with Peplink's SD-WAN routers. Today, mobile, maritime and remote businesses struggle to obtain reliable, fast and cost-effective Internet service, often making significant compromises to their business operations or customer experiences. By combining Peplink and Starlink solutions, all three of these challenges - cost, speed and reliability - are made broadly accessible in even the most daunting of physical conditions. Solutions will be made available through a dedicated global network of Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Providers.

"Peplink has developed patented hardware and software solutions that ensure unbreakable connectivity in any scenario, from point of sale systems and remote office locations to mobile broadcasters, emergency response, and global sailing vessels," stated Alex Chan, CEO and founder of Peplink. "Our combined solution gives any business access to affordable, fast and reliable Internet bandwidth globally."

In a cruise industry first, Peplink solution providers deployed multi-link aggregation routers and multiple Starlink satellite terminals on a large cruise ship and were able to greatly increase reliability and speed of ship-board Internet connections, all while significantly reducing operational costs versus previous Internet access options.

"With Peplink technology, we achieved over 1Gbps capacity with multiple Starlinks on the cruise ships, delivering seamless internet connectivity to passengers," said Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations. "Starlink is excited to work with our Authorized Technology Providers to continue solving complex customer connectivity issues to expand access to high-speed Internet for businesses and mobile users across the globe." Using the Peplink router, businesses can combine multiple Starlink's to meet high bandwidth requirements. Just a single Starlink can provide above 220 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload. Through the Technology Provider agreement, Peplink will be able to provide technological support through authorized solution providers on the joint-solution. Value-added networking products and services will be provided through a global network of Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Providers.

About Peplink:



Peplink develops hardware and software solutions that make connectivity reliable. Offering solutions for businesses of all kinds in some of the most challenging networking environments, Peplink helps tens of thousands of customers enhance Internet reliability, increase bandwidth and reduce cost. Recognized for their SD-WAN offerings, Peplink provides a full line of networking equipment, software solutions and services built on patented technologies to meet the needs of businesses from the small shop to large enterprise.

About Starlink by SpaceX:



Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's largest and most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

