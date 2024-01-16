CONSORTIUM HEALTH PLANS APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dave Busch rejoins the Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consortium Health Plans' Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dave Busch as President and Chief Executive Officer. Busch will assume this role Tuesday, January 16. He succeeds Molly

Loftus, who effectively retired at the end of 2023.

Busch joins Consortium from MTM, where he served as Chief Growth Officer, providing leadership for the sales and business development functions. Prior to MTM, Busch held a variety of leadership positions within the healthcare industry at organizations like ValueOptions Inc., HealthNow New York Inc., Premera Blue Cross, and EmpiRx Health.

Busch is a collaborative innovator with experience transforming and revitalizing growth and retention strategies for unique business segments, increasing access to care for patients and clients, and creating change and opportunity within the healthcare system.

"There are many nuances to the healthcare industry that must be understood in order to provide innovative solutions and strategies to best position Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®

in the market. The skills and expertise I've garnered as a leader - both inside and outside of the Blues System - will help steer the Consortium and provide exceptional value to the BCBS Plans in their efforts to meet their customers' needs, improve health and wellbeing, and increase access to affordable healthcare," said Busch.

Kevin Cassidy, chairman of the board of Consortium, and President of National Accounts at Health Care Service Corporation said, "Dave's diverse and relevant leadership experience has prepared him for this unique opportunity to join the talented leaders at Consortium Health Plans and lead the Consortium through the complex and dynamic environment ahead of us."

Under Busch's leadership, Consortium will continue to support Blue Cross and Blue Shield teams to enable success in the National Account market.

About Consortium Health Plans

Consortium Health Plans was formed in 1994, with a company mission to support and advocate for Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in the National Account space. Consortium's 20 member Plans leverage the organization's expertise for market insights, network value optimization, sales and retention support tools, consultant relations, national messaging, and more. At its core, Consortium serves to position Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the preferred carrier of National Accounts. Of the more than 28 million National Account members covered by BCBS Plans, more than 26 million hail from Consortium's 20 member Plans.

