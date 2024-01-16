Level Up The Fun With The New Moto G Play-2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Efficient performance, enhanced entertainment, and a sleek design in one affordable package

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024

The new year is here, and with it comes the latest addition to Motorola's North American moto g family – the new moto g play-2024. Built to deliver elevated entertainment, the new moto g play puts advanced features in more consumers' hands. Whether streaming a new film on the smooth, immersive display and stereo speakers or flexing your photography skills with the versatile camera system, the new moto g play gives you the speed you need for great entertainment.

Motorola unveils the new moto g play - 2024

a pocket-sized home theater

On the moto g play-2024, entertainment comes to life. The 6.5" HD+ display features a 90Hz refresh rate that makes watching sports, videos, or movies smooth and seamless. Plus, auto mode helps save battery life by adjusting the screen refresh rate from 90hz1 to 60Hz. To power these advanced entertainment features, the new moto g play packs in the 6nm Snapdragon® 680 4G Mobile Platform to deliver brilliant photography, smooth streaming, and rich audio.

These experiences are complemented by stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio. With added layers and sharper details, Dolby Atmos delivers a richer, multi-dimensional sound experience across consumers' favorite entertainment. Plus, the Hi-Res Audio2 certification includes a wider dynamic range. This means consumers can now access professional-level sound when listening via compatible streaming apps and headphones.

versatile camera capture

Capture sharp photos thanks to the fast-focusing 50MP4 main camera with Quad Pixel technology. There's also HDR and Phase Detection Autofocus to help create balanced, well-lit images by focusing in the blink of an eye.

An 8MP front camera is also available for solo shots and group selfies. The Photobooth feature simplifies group photos and adds some extra fun by allowing consumers and their friends to stitch together four different poses in four perfectly timed pictures.

Elevated peace of mind

The new moto g play comes equipped with Corning® Gorilla® 3 and an IP52 protection rating for durability against cuts, scratches, spills, and splashes.3 Not only do these materials keep your device protected, but they also contribute to a sleek and stylish design.

All consumers deserve access to apps and features that encourage personal well-being and added security. This is why the new moto g play - 2024 is protected by ThinkShield for Mobile and comes with Moto Unplugged and the latest Moto Secure features .

It also includes functionalities like Family Space, a Motorola app that gives users the ability to create a designated "safe space" on their devices where kids can learn and play. This includes setting limits on screen time, controlling which apps are accessible, and even creating multiple profiles, so everyone can use the device however they want.

Supporting these capabilities and more, the moto g play-2024 runs on Android 13 and has up to 46 hours of battery life5, making power concerns yesterday's problem. Plus, 15W rapid charging6 helps users charge up fast and return to what matters most.

Availability

In the U.S., the new moto g play-2024 will be available universally unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola starting February 8 (MSRP: $149.99*), with subsequent availability at Consumer Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Visible, Cricket, AT&T, UScellular, and Cox Mobile, and on Straight Talk, Walmart Family Mobile, Total by Verizon, and Simple Mobile.

Canada: In Canada, the new moto g play-2024 will be available through select carriers and national retailers on January 26, 2024.*

*Pricing varies by carrier; to be communicated by carriers upon availability

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. DOLBY and DOLBY ATMOS are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. Auto mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

2. May be used with Hi-Res compatible wired headphones and apps only. Check applicable devices and apps to determine compatibility.

3. Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

4. The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.

5. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

6. Maximum 15W charge; Rapid charging capable only with Motorola TurboPowerTM 20W charger or higher (sold separately); Motorola TurboPowerTM 20W or higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability.

