DITCH YOUR EX, NOT YOUR GYM. RXBAR® COULD PAY YOUR EX TO JOIN A NEW GYM SO YOU CAN KEEP YOURS.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RXBAR is calling B.S. on gym custody awkwardness by offering a chance to send your ex to a new gym, plus a year's supply of RXBARs just for you to stay on top of your fitness goals.



CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Working out can be one of the best ways to burn through the breakup blues, but 61% of surveyed gymgoers claim they would change up their workout routine to avoid an ex1

- some serious B.S. This breakup season, send your ex a gift that says "we didn't work out, so workout somewhere else" with RXBAR® R-eXes limited-time offer. For select winners, RXBAR will pay your ex to join a new gym and reward you for your troubles, so you can both get back to enjoying your workouts... blissfully apart.

RXBAR R-eXes will send your ex to a new gym so you can workout without fear of running into an ex. CREDIT: EVAN KALMAN FOR RXBAR®

Select winners will receive the RXBAR® R-eXes kit, the ultimate breakup gift that sends your ex packin' to a gym far, far away, and rewards you with all the workout gear and RXBAR® protein bars needed to make your wellness goals a reality – a combined value of over $2,000.



"Every breakup comes with the fear of running into each other in the places you used to share. At RXBAR, we want to make sure no one comes between you and your gym," said Eileen Flaherty, Director, Brand Marketing, RXBAR. "We hope RXBAR R-eXes will help prevent awkward run-ins with exes at gyms across the country, so you can both reclaim your beloved workout routines."

Each kit comes with two boxes inside: one box for your ex with a gift card for a new gym membership and one box for you with a gift card for new workout apparel and a year's supply of RXBAR. Both boxes also come packed with RXBAR® Chocolate Sea Salt bars to fuel both of your future workouts.



Enter for a chance to win the RXBAR® R-eXes kit at RXBAReXes starting Tuesday, January 16 through Wednesday, February 14, 2024. No purchase necessary.



Follow @RXBAR on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok to keep up with the latest from the No B.S. brand.

RXBARTM R-EXES SWEEPSTAKES

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 1/16/24 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 2/14/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to . Entry is free. See complete Official Rules for details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About the Survey Results

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( ) on behalf of RXBAR among 500 U.S. unmarried adults with gym memberships, between December 7th and December 13th, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey.

1 According to a survey of 500 unmarried U.S. adults with gym memberships by Wakefield Research on behalf of RXBAR

