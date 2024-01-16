Rad AI Announces Partnership With Google To Move Radiology Reporting Forward With AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collaboration aims to save radiologists time, reduce burnout, and ultimately improve the quality of patient care

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rad AI, a leading AI start-up for radiology reporting, announced a partnership with Google to use its cloud and AI innovations to help save radiologists' time, reduce burnout, and to ultimately improve the quality of patient care. Specifically, this alliance will involve Rad AI using Google Cloud's platform and AI tools, including MedLM , a family of foundation models fine-tuned for healthcare industry use cases, including Gemini-based models in the future. In addition, Google Cloud will become Rad AI's preferred cloud provider.

Medical imaging is critical for diagnosing patients, and billions of imaging examinations are performed globally each year. Imaging data accounts for about 90 percent of all healthcare data,[1] and the number of images continues to grow, increasing the workload for radiologists. Radiologists spend most of their time dictating reports based on these images. Rad AI is addressing this increase with its AI-enabled reporting platform, Rad AI Reporting, which can reduce words dictated by up to 90 percent.

Rad AI strives to build upon its leadership in generative AI reporting to advance radiology workflow. Its platform is trusted by 30% of U.S. radiology practices and health systems, collectively caring for more than 50 million patients annually. By combining Rad AI's extensive distribution channel and unique radiology reporting expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI portfolio and pioneering advancements from Google Health and Research teams, this collaboration will bring next-generation software and reporting capabilities to practices and health systems in a meaningful way.

"This partnership represents an exciting leap forward in our commitment to transforming the radiology reporting landscape," said Doktor Gurson, co-founder and CEO of Rad AI. "Through this unique collaboration with Google, we can dramatically accelerate our mission of reducing radiologists' burnout, streamlining workflow, and ultimately improving the quality of patient care."

This work encompasses a multi-faceted approach designed to leverage the strengths of both Rad AI and Google, including platform enhancements with the latest gen AI technology:



Rad AI will be enhancing its platforms-Rad AI Omni Impressions and Rad AI Reporting-with additional domain-aligned gen AI models from Google, like MedLM. This will improve Rad AI's ability to automatically generate more of the radiology report, customized to each radiologist's preferred language and style, further saving radiologists time while improving report quality and consistency. In addition, with Google Cloud's robust ecosystem and technology, Rad AI will rapidly increase the size and complexity of its Rad AI Omni Impressions and Rad AI Reporting gen AI models, unlocking new levels of clinical accuracy, personalization, and performance gains. As shown in research to date, Rad AI's models already reduce clinical error rates in reporting by nearly half compared to radiologist baseline, for the most complex computerized tomography (CT) angiogram reports.

"Radiology is a field that stands to see immediate, high-value impact from advancements in generative AI, and radiology reporting is an area where this technology can have a meaningful impact," said Aashima Gupta, global director of Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "As the number of medical images continues to grow, our goal is to enable the ecosystem and help our customers equip radiologists with the latest generative AI capabilities not only to help manage workflows but also to expedite patient treatment through faster and more accurate diagnoses."

"This partnership will bolster Rad AI's dedication to advancing radiology reporting and Google's commitment to advancing healthcare through AI-driven technologies," said Jeff Chang, co-founder and CPO of Rad AI. "Together, Google and Rad AI will help to redefine radiology reporting, ushering in a new era of efficiency, accuracy, and patient-centric care."

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company. The Company was recently listed on CB Insights' 2023 Digital Health 50 as one of the most innovative digital health startups, its 2022 AI 100 as one of the world's 100 most promising private AI companies, and its 2021 Digital Health 150. Rad AI won AuntMinnie's "Best New Radiology Software" in 2023 for Rad AI Reporting and "Best New Radiology Vendor" in 2021. In 2022, Black Book ranked Rad AI #1 in Mean KPI score on its survey of 50 emerging solutions challenging the healthcare technology status quo.

Founded in 2018 by the youngest radiologist in U.S. history, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform and is already in use at 8 of the ten largest private radiology practices in the U.S. Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists and automate workflow for health systems, which yields substantial time savings, alleviates burnout, and creates more time to focus on patient care.

Learn more about Rad AI at or on Twitter @radai.

