Grand Opening Of Affordable Dentures & Implants In Lynnwood, Washington Enhances Patient Access To Quality, Affordable Dental Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYNNWOOD, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Lynnwood, Washington , located at 2701 184th Street SW, Suite 118, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices –
supported by Affordable Care
– that provide tooth replacement services.
From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants , including implant-secured dentures , Affordable Dentures & Implants in Lynnwood offers quality, affordable tooth replacement care.
Practice Owner Noozhan Karimi, DDS, Prosthodontist, and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Lynnwood are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website .
About Affordable Dentures & Implants®
Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions
-- with more than 420 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect.
and LinkedIn .
About Affordable Care
Affordable Care is America's
largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 440 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants , DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions
and Advanced Dental Implant Center , in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare
and follow us on LinkedIn
and Advanced Dental Implant Center
