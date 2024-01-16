North Korea Bans Leather Coats To Stop People From Stealing Kim Jong Un's Style

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Kim Jong Un popularized the leather jacket in 2019, with the clothing initially worn by rich people who could afford the pricey item.

North Korea is imposing a ban on leather trench coats to stop ordinary citizens from copying their Supreme Leader's style, according to Radio Free Asia.



According to the outlet, there has been a blanket ban on young men wearing leather trench coats, with police trawling the streets to seize the jackets from citizens and sellers alike.

Citing an unnamed source from within the reclusive country, the news outlet reported that the clampdown started after people began emulating Kim Jong Un's style.



The source added that the leather coats also gained popularity among North Korean women after Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, wore them.

Citizens have complained saying it is not fair to take a jacket they paid for with money.

