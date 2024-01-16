UPDATE - Gaxos.AI To Expand With Artificial Intelligence Solutions For Health And Longevity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), today unveils a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize the world of artificial intelligence. Building on its legacy in gaming, Gaxos is set to launch a visionary suite of artificial intelligence applications, uniquely designed to enhance mental and physical health, combat loneliness, and promote longevity.

Introducing Gaxos: The Future of AI in Wellness

Gaxos is more than just applications – it's a support structure for all aspects of wellbeing in the digital age. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, Gaxos will offer engaging and meaningful support in mental and physical health, create engaging interactions, companionship, coaching, and a tailored guide for everyone that wants to improve all aspects of their life.

"Witnessing the transformative power of AI in gaming has inspired us to broaden our horizons,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. Our endeavor marks a bold step beyond entertainment, venturing into the realms of mental health, companionship, and longevity. This expansion aligns perfectly with our long-term vision – to create solutions that resonate deeply and positively with people across the globe. With Gaxos, we're not just offering products; we're offering experiences that matter, that heal, and that connect. We will integrate AI seamlessly into aspects of life that matter.”

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span mental and physical health, companionship, coaching, and gaming. We're committed to addressing health, modern issues such as loneliness and longevity, through empathetic and intelligent AI solutions.

