Cloudx To Spotlight AP Automation Tool Apsmart At NADA Show 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CloudX's APSmart end-to-end AP automation software is compatible with Dealertrack, CDK, Tekion, Dominion Vue, and DealerBuilt DMS systems.

Auto industry dealers and managers will get an up-close view of how APSmart streamlines accounts payable with end-to-end invoice and payment automation.

NORTH HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudX®, a SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting automation solutions nationwide announces its appearance at National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, February 1-4. At this premier automotive industry event, NADA attendees will get to see the latest trends, innovations, and strategies available to help their businesses succeed.

CloudX will be at booth #6945N at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 1-4 with Co-Founder Chris Cosgrove and National Automotive Manager Chris Stearns.

At the CloudX booth, NADA attendees will learn how the company's end-to-end AP automation solution APSmart® streamlines and simplifies the processing of vendor invoices, statements, and payments for auto dealers. CloudX will also introduce its latest DMS API-level integrations for AP automation–adding to current integration lineups with Tekion, DealerBuilt, CDK, Dominion Vue, and Dealertrack.

“We're excited to be returning to NADA to be at the forefront of transforming automotive accounting practices around the nation. Our goal is to empower those forward-thinking dealership accounting leaders that are looking to maximize the strategic significance of their AP departments while eliminating as much manual work as possible. For any attendees that visit us at the show we'll be offering up a free rapid process assessment to benchmark their process and provide valuable KPI's to see what the impacts of automation on their process could look like.” - Chris Cosgrove

APSmart is an AP automation solution that makes it possible for AP teams to reconcile statements quickly, automatically process invoices, and strategically streamline vendor payments based on vendor preference. Designed, implemented, and managed by true industry experts, CloudX's APSmart is geared to eliminate up to 100% of manual accounts payable processes and integrate seamlessly with a business's DMS or accounting system.

With APSmart, auto dealership AP teams can also:

. Eliminate data entry from their daily accounting activities

. Automatically GL code, match, and post invoices to their DMS

. Experience advanced, custom-tailored exception workflow automation.

. Leverage dynamic dashboard views to prioritize payments and eliminate late fees

. Consolidate payments onto a single platform and pay vendors via virtual card, ACH, and check remittance

. Gain monthly cash rebates from eligible purchases

. Receive onsite training and customized implementation

. Eliminate process bottlenecks through rapid document custody reassignment

CloudX has been serving accounting departments nationwide since 2011, from single-location businesses to multi-store conglomerates operating dozens of stores. With its high level of commitment to drive efficiency and help auto dealerships succeed, the company is experiencing rapid growth in the automotive industry and is gathering impressive reviews and recommendations.

For more information about CloudX, please visit .

# # #

About CloudX

CloudX is a SaaS company committed to elevating business finance processes to a higher degree of efficiency, accuracy, and visibility. We create finance automation solutions that help you make well-informed decisions about the future of your business and your industry. We believe in the value of multi-tool integrations and the importance of making the jobs of finance leaders and entrepreneurs easier, not harder. Learn more at .

Chris Cosgrove

CloudX

+1 (860) 787-5323

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn