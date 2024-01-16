Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size Worth USD 29.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 | CAGR Of 13.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Animal Alternative Testing Companies

The market for non-animal testing is expanding due to support from the government and non-governmental organizations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 29.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What are the factors driving the Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market?

The non-animal alternative testing market is being driven by several factors, including increasing awareness and concern over animal welfare, a growing focus on the development of non-animal testing methods, and the need for more accurate and predictive testing models. Additionally, regulatory bodies and governments are implementing stricter guidelines on animal testing, further driving the demand for non-animal testing methods. The advancements in technology and growing investments in R&D for non-animal testing methods are also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for safer and more effective products is further boosting the adoption of non-animal testing methods in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

Top Non-Animal Alternative Testing Companies:

.VITROCELL Systems GmbH

.Evotec SE

.Biovit

.MB Research Laboratories

.Emulate, Inc.

.TARA Biosystems, Inc.

.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

.Abbott

.Hurel Corporation

.TissUse GmbH

Non-Animal Alternative Testing market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By Technology

.Cell Culture

.High Throughput

.Molecular Imaging

.OMIC Technology

By Method

.Cellular Assay

.Biochemical Assay

.In-silico

.Ex-vivo

By End User

.Pharmaceutical Industry

.Cosmetics & Household Products

.Diagnostics

.Chemicals Industry

.Food Industry

By region, North America dominated the global market in 2020, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. Major non-animal alternative testing companies such as Abbott Laboratories are present in the North American region, which is considered to be a major contributor to the expansion. The market for non-animal alternative testing is also anticipated to develop in the coming years due to the ageing population and the incidence of chronic diseases among North American population.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

