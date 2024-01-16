Epicquest Education Announces New Recruiting Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The New Initiatives are Expected to Increase Enrollment at Both of its Owned and Operated Schools

- EEIQ CEO Jianbo ZhangMIDDLETOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”,“EEIQ” or the“Company”), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that EduGlobal College launched its 'Canada's Top 3 Elite Training Program', and that Davis University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hetu Education Technology Co., Ltd., located in Xinjiang, China. The Company anticipates that the new initiatives for its two owned and operated schools will help to bolster its revenue in the coming periods.“We believe that these new bold recruiting initiatives continue to build on the success of our international recruiting. Our new program offered by EduGlobal College offers a comprehensive and unique solution for students who want to pursue higher education and job opportunities in Canada. In addition, the new collaboration that Davis University has entered into has the potential to provide a steadily growing stream of new students for Davis. Our growth strategy of internationalization has led us to increase our focus on recruiting from different regions in the world which we expect to increase enrollment and revenue going forward,” commented EpicQuest Education CEO Jianbo Zhang.EpicQuest Education's EduGlobal College (“EduGlobal”) officially launched its 'Canada's Top 3 Elite Training Program' at a special event at the Capital Club, a private club serving high-level business people in China which is located on the 50th floor of the Capital Building in Beijing. Over 150 participants, either in person or online, joined us for the live event. The Program provides a seamless academic transition for students in China who aspire to further their studies at top universities in Canada. Upon meeting the admissions and requisite course requirements at EduGlobal, students will have the opportunity to transfer to top universities in Canada.EduGlobal is provides English proficiency courses, providing international students with the linguistic skill set needed in an academic setting. The Program provides students with a solid English language foundation that prepares students for academic studies and first-year courses that may be transferred to Canadian universities while also providing career planning and paid internship and employment services. The Program also offers comprehensive life services which allows students to focus on their academic journey.In addition, EpicQuest Education's Davis University (“Davis”) entered into an Articulation Agreement with Hetu Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hetu”), through Hetu's JNC Summer School (“JNC"), for JNC to (1) recruit non-degree students to take either in person or online courses during the summer at Davis, and (2) to recruit students to transfer to the Associate and Bachelor's Degree programs of Davis. JNC was founded by Hetu and is one of the first educational programs in China to offer summer credit courses to international students. The growth of summer courses offered to these students recruited by JNC is expected to be sustainable and significant.About EpicQuest Education Group International LimitedEpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company”) provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit .Safe Harbor StatementCertain of the statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, whether the Company's recruiting relationships will increase revenue and whether any increased revenue will be sustainable. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“could,”“intend,”“target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.Contacts:EpicQuest Education Group International Limited+1 513-649-8350...Investor Relations:Precept Investor Relations LLCDavid Rudnick+1 646-694-8538...Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

