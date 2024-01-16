Geosolar Technologies Inc. Announces Promotion Of Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. To President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (GSLR) , the home and commercial national green energy retrofit leaders who created the SmartGreenTM Home , announced today the promotion of Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, to company President.

GeoSolar Technologies kicked off 2024 with its announcement last week that it had begun trading publicly under the symbol GSLR. Dr. Chang's promotion aligns with the company's strategic plan to begin its rollout of its SmartGreenTM Home to customers. In his new role, Dr. Chang will oversee the rollout of the SmartGreenTM Home model that was successfully pioneered in the Geos neighborhood in Arvada, Colorado, including the day-to-day tactical execution for GeoSolar Technologies' customers.

Incoming GeoSolar Technologies Inc. President Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. commented“I'm excited to be assuming the role of President of GeoSolar Technologies. After a 16 year career, I left ExxonMobil for what I believe was their failure to lead the necessary energy transition away from oil and gas. I am now President of a company focused on leading the transition. I have been living the SmartGreenTM Home experience as a resident of the Geos neighborhood since 2019, and I'm inspired by the foundational experience our team has built together as we commence our rollout in 2024.”

Commented GeoSolar Technologies Inc, Chairman and CEO Stone Douglass“As promised, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for GeoSolar Technologies. I'm delighted with our announcement today that Dar-Lon Chang will take the reins as President as we prepare to bring our SmartGreenTM Home retrofits online with customers in Colorado.”

The promotion will take effect immediately.

About Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D.

Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. is the President of GeoSolar Technologies, a start-up company focused on decarbonizing existing homes through retrofits with technologies pioneered at the Geos neighborhood in Arvada, Colorado. Dr. Chang holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Chang is a Geos resident and moved to the net-zero, all-electric neighborhood in 2019 after leaving a 16-year career as a research engineer at ExxonMobil Upstream Research Company. In 2022, he was selected by the City Council of Arvada to join the Arvada Sustainability Advisory Committee, and also joined the Just Transition Advisory Roundtable hosted by the Alliance Center that helped the passage of HB23-1074, a Colorado bill for the study of the workforce transition of oil and gas workers to clean energy. Dr. Chang is currently a board member for Colorado Rising and a leading advocate for 350 Colorado's Safe and Healthy Colorado ballot initiative to phase out new fracking permits by 2030.

About GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (GSLR) ( )

GeoSolar Technologies Inc. is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources and its SmartGreenTM Home. The company's patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

Forward Looking Statements:

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | ... | 917.209.9514

Daniel E. Chartock | ... | 212.951.0501

GeoSolar Technologies Inc. Investor Relations

Sherry Andersen | ... | 303.726.0295

