Pannun Threatens To Assassinate Punjab CM On Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday issued a threat to assassinate Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day, asking gangsters to unite for an attack.

This is the latest threat the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founder Pannun has issued against Indian authorities.

Responding to the threat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told a news channel that he doesn't take threats seriously.

“We are moving among the public and will continue to do so,” he added.

Last month, Pannun had released a video in which the Khalistani terrorist said he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

