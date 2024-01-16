2 Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 16 (IANS) Two soldiers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that an army vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge in Kasalyan village of Poonch.

"Two army soldiers were injured in this accident. They have been shifted for medical treatment," an official said.

--IANS

sq/vd