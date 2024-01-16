2 Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 16 (IANS) Two soldiers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
Officials said that an army vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge in Kasalyan village of Poonch.
"Two army soldiers were injured in this accident. They have been shifted for medical treatment," an official said.
--IANS
sq/vd
MENAFN16012024000231011071ID1107727345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.