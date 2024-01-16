Tax Reforms Resulted In Record Tax Collection: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that reforms brought in the tax system in the country during the last 10 years have resulted in record tax collections.

He said that the government simplified the income tax system and introduced a modern system in the form of GST.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister recalled multiple, non-transparent tax systems of earlier times the tax system not easily understandable to the common people.

“We gave the country a modern system in the form of GST and simplified income tax and introduced faceless assessment. All these reforms have resulted in record tax collection,” Modi said.

He said that the government was returning to people their money through various schemes. He noted that the IT exemption limit was raised from the income of 2 lakh to 7 lakh rupees.

Modi said that tax reforms after 2014 have resulted in tax savings of about 2.5 lakh crore rupees for the citizens.

He said that the number of taxpayers is consistently increasing in the country as they feel happy that their tax money is put to good use.“Whatever we took from people, we returned it to people and this is good governance and the message of Ram Rajya,” he added.

Modi also mentioned Swami Tulsidas's description of the tax system in the Ram Rajya. Quoting Ramcharit Manas, the Prime Minister highlighted the welfare aspect of taxation and said every paisa of tax received from people would go into the welfare of the people to stimulate prosperity.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the very idea of Ram Rajya is the notion behind true democracy. He highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's life experience as the reason behind his backing of the Ram Rajya ideology and spoke about a nation where every citizen's voice is heard and everyone gets their due respect.

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka the Prime Minister said,“Ram Rajya Vasi (citizen), Keep your head high and fight for justice, treat everyone as equal, protect the weak, hold Dharma on the highest level, You are Ram Rajya Vasis.”

He underlined that Ram Rajya was established on these four pillars where everyone could walk with their heads held high and with dignity, every citizen is treated as equal, the downtrodden are protected, and Dharma holds paramount importance.

He mentioned the latest report of NITI Aayog which states that almost 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 9 years by the efforts of the present government. Calling it a historic and unprecedented achievement, especially in a nation where slogans for eradicating poverty have been raised for decades, the Prime Minister said that it is the result of the government's priority for the welfare of the poor since coming to power in 2014.

The Prime Minister expressed the belief that the poor of this country have the potential to defeat poverty if they are given the means and resources.“We can see this becoming a reality today,” he said.

He said that the government spent on health, education, employment and self-employment, and increasing the facilities for the poor.

“When the potential of the poor strengthened and facilities were provided, they started coming out of poverty,” he said noting that it is another good news before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Poverty can be reduced in India, this is going to fill everyone with a new belief and will increase the confidence of the country,” he said.

PM Modi credited the reduction in poverty to the rise of the neo-middle class and the proliferation of the middle class. He said that people in the world of economy realize the potential of the growth of the neo-middle class and their contribution towards economic activities.

Modi, who earlier visited Veerabhadra temple at Lepakshi, referred to the belief that Ram Jatayu Samvad took place there. He said he was undergoing an 11-day special anushthan before the Pran Pratishtha at the temple at Ayodhya Dham. He expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this pious period. Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, the Prime Minister pointed out that Shri Ram's inspiration goes beyond devotion. He said that Shri Ram is such a great symbol of good governance that he can be a great inspiration for NACIN too.

The Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion. He also interacted with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal were present on the occasion.

--IANS

ms/dan