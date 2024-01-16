TEPCO assures confidence in Fukushima plant safety despite recent earthquake

(MENAFN) The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), stated on Tuesday that it maintains confidence in the safety of the plant and envisions no alterations to its decommissioning plans, despite concerns raised by a recent earthquake on January 1. The magnitude 7.6 earthquake, along with subsequent aftershocks, struck Japan's north-central region, resulting in 222 casualties and 22 individuals unaccounted for. The quake also triggered a small tsunami.



While the earthquake caused minor damage to the Shika nuclear power plant on the Noto peninsula's western coast, where two reactors survived, TEPCO affirmed that the Fukushima Daiichi decommissioning plan remains unaffected. Akira Ono, head of TEPCO's decommissioning unit for Fukushima Daiichi, emphasized that the integrity of all reactor buildings at Fukushima Daiichi remains intact, even in the event of a quake 1.5 times as powerful as the one in March 2011.



The 2011 earthquake and tsunami led to the destruction of crucial cooling systems at Fukushima Daiichi, resulting in triple meltdowns and the release of radioactive materials. Ono assured that the recent Noto quake had no impact on the Fukushima Daiichi plant's safety.



Additionally, TEPCO reported that its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world's largest with seven reactors, located 118 kilometers east of the earthquake's epicenter, experienced no major issues. Ono stated that the plant does not require additional safety measures, but the utility will await a review by nuclear safety regulators to assess the impact of the Noto earthquakes. Despite the reassurances, the recent seismic activity underscores the ongoing need for rigorous safety evaluations in Japan's nuclear facilities.

