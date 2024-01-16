Burger King to acquire Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. in USD1B deal

(MENAFN) Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Burger King, is set to acquire its largest U.S. franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., in a deal valued at approximately USD1 billion. The acquisition involves purchasing all outstanding shares of Carrols at USD9.55 per share. Carrols currently operates 1,022 Burger King restaurants across 23 states and owns and operates an additional 60 Popeyes restaurants.



The strategic move aims to revitalize Burger King's presence in the U.S. market, with plans to renovate hundreds of restaurants over the next five years. Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. and Canada, expressed the intention to refurbish these establishments swiftly and subsequently place them under the management of motivated local franchisees. The company plans to invest around USD500 million, utilizing Carrols' operating cash flow, to remodel approximately 600 of the acquired Burger King locations.



This acquisition aligns with Burger King's broader strategy to boost sales growth and enhance franchisee profitability. The brand envisions completing the refranchising of the acquired restaurants within five to seven years, while retaining a portion of them in its company restaurant portfolio. The deal includes a 30-day "go shop" period, during which Carrols can seek alternative proposals from interested parties.



The transaction is scheduled to close in the second quarter, pending approval from the majority of common stockholders of Carrols, excluding shares held by Restaurant Brands International and its affiliates and Carrols' officers. The approval of the majority of outstanding common stock of Carrols is also required. Restaurant Brands International, based in Canada, is set to announce its full-year earnings for 2023 next month. In the third quarter, the company surpassed Wall Street expectations, reporting earnings of USD252 million, leading to a surge in its shares to a 52-week high earlier this month.

