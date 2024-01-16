Iraq summons ambassador from Tehran over rocket attacks in Erbil

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry recalled Ambassador Nasir Abdel-Mohsen from Tehran in response to recent Iranian rocket attacks in Erbil, northern Iraq.



The ministry stated that the ambassador was recalled for consultations following the Iranian rocket attacks on northern Iraq.



In a preceding announcement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned Abu Al-Fadl Azizi, Iran’s charge d'affaires in Baghdad, regarding the attacks.



During the meeting, the ministry issued a note of protest, expressing Iraq's condemnation of the Iranian assaults on areas in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdish Region (KRG), as reported by Iraq’s official news agency.



The ministry described the attack as "a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, sharply contradicting the principle of good neighborliness and international law."



The Iraqi government has condemned Iran's attacks on Erbil, labeling them as acts of aggression and violations of Iraq's sovereignty.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for firing ballistic missiles at positions of "terrorist groups" in Syria and Iraq on Monday.



The IRGC asserted that it had destroyed a local headquarters of the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Erbil.

