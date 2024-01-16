Qatar's Prime Minister criticizes Israel, calls for 2-state solution amid current genocide

(MENAFN) Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, delivered a strong critique of Israel and the international community regarding the current Israeli war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution to resolve the conflict. Sheikh Mohammed expressed concern that the recent exchange of hostilities between Hamas and Israel on October 7 had significantly altered the situation in Gaza, stating, "Gaza is not there anymore. I mean, there is nothing over there," and described widespread damage due to what he referred to as "carpet bombing everywhere."



In addition to addressing the situation in Gaza, Sheikh Mohammed raised concerns about ongoing tensions in the West Bank, where Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces. He stressed the importance of ending divisions among Palestinians and highlighted the need for Israeli leaders who support peaceful coexistence for a viable two-state solution. Sheikh Mohammed warned that the current state of affairs in the Middle East, including military confrontations, was contributing to escalating tensions, citing the recent missile attack on a U.S.-owned ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden as an example.



The prime minister's comments come against the backdrop of continued rocket attacks from Gaza into southern Israel. Israel reported a barrage of at least 25 rockets on Tuesday, causing damage to a store. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had previously announced the expansion of military control from northern Gaza into other parts of the strip. Despite Israel's efforts to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities in various areas of Gaza, Hamas continues to launch rockets. Israeli Channel 12 TV reported that the rockets on Tuesday originated from the central Gaza town of Bureij. The situation remains tense, with both sides engaged in ongoing conflict, and concerns persist about the broader implications for regional stability.

