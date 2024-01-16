Global markets confront uncertainty as investors weigh financial outlook

(MENAFN) As the new trading week began after the holiday weekend, Wall Street braced for a lower opening on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 slipping 0.3 percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark experienced a significant drop of over 2 percent, reflecting growing concerns about China's economic prospects and casting a shadow over regional markets.



With U.S. markets closed on Monday, investors found themselves without overnight trading cues, contributing to a sense of uncertainty. The recent optimism that propelled stocks toward record levels, bringing the S&P 500 within 0.3 percent of its all-time high, has been driven by hopes of easing inflation prompting multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve throughout the year.



The prospect of lower interest rates and yields has been viewed as a means to alleviate pressure on economies and financial systems, while simultaneously boosting investment prices. However, after a strong start to the year, investors are becoming more cautious about the timing, pace, and extent of potential interest rate cuts by the Fed.



Analysts, such as Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote Bank, suggest that the first quarter of the year may bring a realization that central banks are unlikely to cut interest rates unless a significant crisis, such as a banking, real estate, or debt crisis, occurs. This caution contrasts with traders' expectations, who have been anticipating six or more interest rate cuts by the Fed through 2024—a more aggressive stance than the central bank has indicated. The Federal Reserve has even issued warnings that it might raise rates if inflation does not convincingly align with its 2 percent target. Currently, the federal funds rate is at its highest level since 2001, adding an additional layer of complexity to the market outlook.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107727335