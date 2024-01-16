Terramaster Launches 2-Bay D2-320 With USB3.2 10Gbps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Design for Storage Expansion of PC and NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, has recently significantly upgraded the performance of its USB RAID Storage series products. A new upgraded version of D2-310, D2-320, has been launched. The configured USB interface has been directly upgraded from 5Gbps USB3.1 to 10Gbps USB3.2 Gen2 interface, providing doubled 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth.

TerraMaster D2-320 Key Features

TerraMaster D2-320 10Gbps DAS

TerraMaster D2-320 Storage Expansion

Continue Reading

10Gbps High Speed

Adopt the USB3.2 Gen2 protocol, D2-320 provides a 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth, with the actual read/write speed up to 521MB/s; with 2 SSDs installed, the read speed could reach 810MB/s (WD Red 1TB SSD x 2 RAID 0).

Highly Compatible Interface

D2-320 is equipped with a USB Type-C interface and USB type C-type C cable (1 meter long), which is compatible with a variety of computer interfaces: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2/USB4/Thunderbolt 3/Thunderbolt 4.

TPC Backupper Supported

Users can schedule backups between a Windows PC and the D2-320 with TerraMaster TPC Backupper which is a free Windows backup and synchronization software.

Expansion of TNAS Storage Space

Mode 1: Expand TNAS storage space in the form of a storage pool

You can configure the D2-320 as a RAID configuration storage pool through the TNAS USB interface to expand the TNAS space in the form of an independent storage pool.

Mode 2: Expand TNAS storage space as an external disk

You can treat each hard disk in the D2-320 as an independent disk space, and expand the TNAS storage space in the form of a single independent disk space.

New Push-lock Bracket Design

D2-320 adopts TerraMaster unique Push-lock design. When you insert the hard disk, The bracket is automatically locked to prevent it from falling off or disconnecting. The screw-free hard drive installation takes less than 10 seconds.

Less Noise

In addition to the additional shock absorption measures, D2-320 also has many special sound-absorbing panels to minimize noise. The noise level is only 19dB(A) in standby mode, which is 50% lower than previous generations of products.

The 320 series includes three models: D2-320 (2 bays), D4-320 (4 bays) and D6-320 (6 bays).

The D2-320 and D6-320 are already available in the US and European markets, and the D4-320 will be fully available in other markets soon.

For more information, please visit the product links below:

TerraMaster D2-320:



Media Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster