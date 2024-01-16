Spring 2024 Battle Court Season Draft Unveils Expansion Team And Fresh Realignment Of Team Owners

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) recently held its Battle Court Spring 2024 Season Draft on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The Draft event unveiled the player lineups for the six teams competing over the upcoming 16-week season, including the addition of an expansion team, the Fireballs, to the League's Battle Court roster and a fresh realignment of team owners for the upcoming season, starting on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. The WJAL has seen a surge of interest in the past year, bringing on notable ambassadors, investors and team owners including Grammy Award-winning recording artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, known as Pitbull , retired NFL legends Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor and retired three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem .

World Jai-Alai League's Warriors team and owners including NFL Hall of Fame legend Lawrence Taylor at the season opening draft event

"After a year marked by an extraordinary surge of growth and interest, we are proud to announce the latest lineup of team owners and the newest team of the Battle Court franchise," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "The next season promises to be more phenomenal than the last. With six new players, we are continually looking to raise the level of talent and the stakes on the court."



Spring 2024 team owners include retired NFL legends, Ray Lewis and Lawrence Taylor, as co-owners of the Warriors; three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem as owner of the Renegades; Chris Cote, the longtime producer of the "Dan Le

Batard

Show with

Stugotz,' as owner of the Cyclones

alongside Mike Ryan;

K.

Marie "La Gringa Más Latina" from TU 94 and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Maffio as owners of the Devils; Lifestyle Miami and Mister Red as owners of the Chargers;

and WJAL as owner of the Fireballs.

The addition of the Fireballs will increase

the WJAL's roster to

36 athletes, twice the number

the league started with in 2018. The 2024 roster features a lineup of both American and international pelotaris, considered among the best jai-alai players in the world.

Battle Court Spring 2024 Season Draft picks: (Listed by courtside names)