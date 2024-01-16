WATT Fuel Cell Appoints Danielle Ramaley As VP, Sales And Marketing To Lead Commercial Operations And Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATT Fuel Cell Corp ("WATT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Ramaley as vice president, sales and marketing. In her new role, Ramaley will lead commercial operations and marketing for the organization as it grows its Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems launch.

Ramaley joins WATT with more than 15 years of experience in the energy market with prior roles in business development, marketing, sales, and product management. Most recently, she served in senior director roles at Bloom Energy leading growth marketing, strategy, and utility business development. Before joining Bloom, Danielle led corporate marketing at Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. after spending 14 years with Westinghouse Electric Company.

At Westinghouse she had roles of increasing responsibility, serving in her final role with the organization as VP of market development for the Americas business unit.

Ramaley holds a B.S. and a B.A. from Point Park University and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Drexel University.

In her spare time, Danielle serves on the board of directors for Girl Scouts of Southwestern PA.

"Danielle's a superb fit for WATT's leadership team: she's a driven and talented executive with a proven track record in the clean energy industry and we are proud to add someone of her caliber to our organization," said Caine Finnerty, founder and CEO of WATT. "WATT is committed to accelerating our commercial growth as we build on our recent successes in the residential space and expand into remote, industrial and mobile power applications."

"Clean energy solutions are critical to the future and WATT is in a terrific position to support utilities and energy users in need of clean, reliable electric power," said Ramaley. "As a lifelong Pittsburgher, I'm thrilled to be joining a local, innovative organization driven to meet the demands of the energy market with cutting-edge SOFC technology."



About WATT Fuel Cell:

WATT Fuel Cell ( ) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

For more information:

Sarah DeWald

724-547-9170

[email protected]

SOURCE WATT Fuel Cell