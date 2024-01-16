Actelis Announces U.S. Department Of Defense JITC Labs Approval For Cybersecurity And Interoperability And Approved Products List Status

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After 18 months of development, rigorous testing and certification process, the DoD Information Network (DoDIN) added Actelis products to the consolidated list of products that have met cybersecurity and interoperability certification requirements. Actelis' hybrid-copper-fiber networking products are the only ones of their kind on this list

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that its cyber-hardened, hybrid-fiber networking solutions have been placed on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) following certification from the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) . The Actelis solution is the only technology of its kind found on the APL, giving the military a cost-effective way to rapidly implement and connect IoT devices and applications at fiber-grade, utilizing any existing wires, fiber or coax, in just hours compared to weeks or months. The placement of Actelis on the DoD's APL allows the company to expand its presence and help the military with its vast base modernization and IoT initiatives around the globe. Actelis' APL TN # is 2303901.



In many instances already, Actelis has become a critical part of military base networks, connecting buildings and devices over various topologies. The company's technology enables connectivity for a wide array of applications including high-speed internet for barracks, Voice over IP (VoIP) systems, heating/air conditioning (HVAC) system monitoring, access control systems, perimeter security and many more. Actelis' cyber and weather-hardened networking solutions boost the performance of a base's existing wiring, extending fiber-grade connectivity over long distances. The company's hybrid-fiber approach provides a proven alternative when fiber deployment is cost-prohibitive, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per installation, and many months of engineering services, while also extending fiber connectivity where fiber is available or easy to connect.

The DoDIN APL, maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) , is the single consolidated list of products that have completed Cybersecurity and Interoperability certification. A wide range of Actelis products, including Actelis' new Gigaline 800 that is enabling encrypted, multi-gigabit connectivity, are now on the APL and JITC certified for military use. The military wants to quickly add new IoT solutions that require secure connectivity, but many connectivity options take a long time to procure and deploy. Now, with Actelis products on the APL, the procurement process for JITC certified, cost-effective, and immediately deployable connectivity is now much faster and simpler.

“We continue to prove that our solution works very well for the federal government,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis.“We look forward to utilizing our placement on the APL to help military bases accelerate the completion of their base modernization and IoT applications through the deployment of Actelis' secure networking technology.”

Actelis' solution is attractive to government agencies because it is engineered to provide three levels of network protection, encrypting data at the transmission level, device level, and management level. Cybersecurity continues to be a key focus of investment for the public and private sectors. According to a recent Gartner, Inc. report , the worldwide end-user spending on security and risk management is projected to total $215 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.3% from 2023.

“The JITC cybersecurity certification by the Department of Defense demonstrates Actelis' strength in the area of network security and data protection,” said Barlev.“Security is a core pillar of the Actelis solution, and we are very proud to be certified by the United States military.”

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis' unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

