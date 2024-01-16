Nanox Mourns Death Of Its Founder, Ran Poliakine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the“Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced that the Company's founder and non-executive chairman, Ran Poliakine, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, due to a medical condition. Mr. Poliakine was a serial entrepreneur who over the course of his 35-year career founded more than 20 companies, and gave rise to over 70 patents in his various fields of interest, including healthcare, social impact technology, the environment and industry.



After founding Nanox and leading the effort to take the Company public in 2020, he moved to a non-executive role in 2021, handing leadership of Nanox to the current management team.

Mr. Poliakine was instrumental in the early development of an end-to-end solution focused on applying proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable. These imaging solutions include the Nanox, a multi-source three-dimensional tomosynthesis imaging system. Mr. Poliakine witnessed this vision coming to fruition, in the form of the Nanox receiving a series of regulatory clearances in the United States and other countries throughout the world.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ran, my friend and source of endless inspiration,” said Erez Meltzer, CEO of Nanox.“The collective Nanox family, including employees, management and our Board of Directors, extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to the countless colleagues who were fortunate to experience Ran's unparalleled uniqueness and unconventionality. Ran's goal was to wield a positive influence on the world through innovation.”

“On a personal note,” Mr. Meltzer continued,“my relationship with Ran spans many years and he was truly one of the most remarkable people I've had the privilege of knowing. It is my honor and privilege to lead the company and continue his legacy, which was marked by boundless curiosity and manifested in the fusion of science and art through the realms of technology development, entrepreneurship and investments, as well as a deep passion for making the world a better place. At Nanox, our paramount goal is to bring the groundbreaking Nanox imaging solution into widespread use, which we believe is the best way to honor Ran's legacy and realize his vision of reimagining medical imaging technology to improve health.”

The Nanox Board of Directors will be meeting in the coming days to initiate the process of appointing a new Board Chair.

