Chijet Motor Company, Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement To Improve Automotive Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YANTAI, China, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJET) (the“Company” or“Chijet”), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (“NEV”) in China, today announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Changsha Automobile Innovation Research Institute and Zhiche Xinan (Suzhou) Information Security Technology Co. Ltd., aimed at significantly bolstering automotive cybersecurity capabilities.



The agreement, signed on November 27, 2023, with Changsha Automobile Innovation Research Institute, a premier research and development institution, affiliated with the College of Automotive Engineering at Jilin University, and Zhiche Xinan (Suzhou) Information Security Technology Co. Ltd., an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, will allow the three parties to collaborate on developing a spectrum of services including data security, system certification, compliance services, security testing, compliance testing empowerment, Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), integrated Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) and Vehicle Security Operations Centers (VSOC).





Pursuant to the agreement, the three parties recognized the pressing need to fortify vehicles' cybersecurity, especially with the continuous upgrading of trends in electrification and intelligence for automobiles and the escalating integration of cloud services and applications in automotive functionalities. Preventing unauthorized access by hackers aiming to seize control of vehicles was also mentioned as a significant challenge confronting intelligent vehicle stakeholders.

Additionally, the parties agreed to orient their collective efforts towards compliance-driven initiatives, with a priority on safeguarding the users and establishing a holistic cybersecurity infrastructure, thus promoting and advancing robust and innovative growth in the field of cyber information security.

Commenting on the agreement, Chijet's chief executive officer and founder Mr. Hongwei Mu said,“With the formalization of this agreement with Changsha Automobile Innovation Research Institute and Zhiche Xinan (Suzhou) Information Security Technology Co. Ltd., we aim to achieve technological strides in the realm of intelligent vehicle cybersecurity and providing users with an assuredly secure and delightful driving and ride experience in this era of intelligence.”





About Changsha Automobile Innovation Research Institute

The Institute concentrates on establishing an intelligent networked vehicle information security (V2X security) laboratory, a comprehensive vehicle development platform, a simulation platform, and a testing platform, establishing its status as a pioneering institution in automotive cybersecurity research and development within China.

About Zhiche Xinan (Suzhou) Information Security Technology Co. Ltd.

The company is engaged in security services and operations of internet of vehicles (“IoT”) and is dedicated to building the network security of automotive, IoT information security management and VSOC business.

About Chijet Motor Company, Inc.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and NEVs. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to NEV production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit .

