Elicio Therapeutics To Present At The B. Riley Securities 4Th Annual Oncology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX,“Elicio Therapeutics” or“Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference on January 18, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET.
To access this event, please RSVP to your B. Riley Securities sales representative. A replay of Elicio's fireside chat will be accessible under“Events” in the Investors section of Elicio's website, , after the meeting.
About Elicio Therapeutics
Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node-targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers.
