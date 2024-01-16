Volaris Group Announces Executive Appointments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mark Miller takes role as Executive Chairman and Michael Dufton appointed Volaris Group CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced changes to its executive team, building out its senior leadership ranks to position Volaris for future growth and scale.





Mark Miller will take on the newly created role of Executive Chairman and will continue to oversee the Volaris Operating Group on behalf of Constellation Software. He will continue as a Director and Chief Operating Officer of Constellation, and he will remain Chairman of Lumine Group. Additionally, Modaxo, Volaris Group's people transport division, will continue to report to Mark.

As Executive Chairman of Volaris Mark will continue to drive overall strategy, provide oversight on complex M&A transactions, and support development of senior business leaders. Michael (Mike) Dufton is appointed as Volaris Group CEO. Mike was previously the Managing Director of the Dufton Portfolio inside Volaris Group and will continue as CEO of Vencora.



“2023 was another important year of growth for Volaris,” said Mark Miller, Executive Chairman of Volaris Group.“As we looked at ways to sustain our pace of acquisition activity and organic growth, while taking on projects such as the recent spin-out of Lumine Group and continued growth of the Modaxo portfolio, we saw a need to build out our executive team.”

This appointment comes after another strong year for Volaris Group and provides a foundation to both continue to acquire compelling software businesses, while supporting Volaris' 200+ business units as they innovate and grow.

“The Volaris Group model is built on a foundation of continuous learning, growth and development and I am excited to add my passion and expertise to this cause,” said Mike Dufton, newly appointed Volaris Group CEO.“I have been personally involved in the Volaris Group story for more than a decade now and I continue to be inspired by the great work that our teams are doing to acquire and grow great software businesses. Sustaining this legacy and helping enable our leaders in their work will be my number one objective.”

