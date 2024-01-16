Foremost Lithium To Present At Cambridge House Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President and CEO Jason Barnard to Present on Lithium Industry Panel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost Lithium”,“Foremost” or the“Company”), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, today announced that President and CEO Jason Barnard is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at the Cambridge House Vancouver Resource Investment Conference taking place January 21-22, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building in Vancouver, Canada.



Cambridge House: Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Panel: Powering Tomorrow: Taking Stock of Global Lithium Supply in the Energy Revolution

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time – Workshop 4

Moderator: Anna Serin (Director, Listings Development CSE)

Speakers: Jason Barnard (President and CEO of Foremost Lithium), Scott Eldridge (President and CEO of United Lithium)

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, said:“The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference represents a fantastic venue to showcase our Lithium Lane properties. As the electrification trend takes hold, it will become increasingly important for North American industry to have reliable local sources of lithium. I look forward to my panel presentation discussing the rapidly evolving lithium market with other industry leaders.”

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to attend the conference, please visit the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference website .

About Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

On January 21-22, 2024, over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century. During the two day conference, over 100 keynote speakers will take the stage to discuss commodity forecasts and investment opportunities in the exploration, development and mining industries. To learn more, please visit our website at .

About Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost's strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on over 11,400 acres in Quebec called Lac Simard South.

Foremost's four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the Company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li2O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at .

Contact and Information

Company

Jason Barnard, President and CEO

+1 (604) 330-8067

...

Investor Relations

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...



Follow us or contact us on social media:

Twitter: @foremostlithium

Linkedin:

Facebook:

