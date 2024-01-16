Brainify.AI's CEO Miriam Speaks On AI's Impact In Psychiatry At The World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Economic Forum

Brainify CEO Mariam Khayretdinova discusses AI in psychiatry at World Economic Forum, highlighting innovation in depression treatment

- Mariam KhayretdinovaDAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brainify , at the forefront of AI and ML-driven psychiatry, is proud to announce that its CEO, Mariam Khayretdinova, recently participated in a significant panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The discussion centered on the innovative use of artificial intelligence in psychiatry, particularly in the treatment of depression.Mariam Khayretdinova brought to light the transformative role of AI in mental health treatment, especially in its contributions to drug discovery and the optimization of treatment responses through EEG data analysis.Key points from the discussion included:- The use of AI in personalizing psychiatric treatments by analyzing complex EEG data.- AI's impact in expediting the discovery of new, effective treatments for depression.- Enhancing clinical trial efficacy and efficiency with AI-driven patient selection strategies.- Mariam also stressed the importance of maintaining ethical standards in the use of AI, underscoring the need for transparency and the protection of patient data.This participation at the World Economic Forum highlights Brainify's innovative leadership in applying AI to mental health and its commitment to revolutionizing psychiatric care.About Brainify:Brainify is an innovative AI and ML-driven precision psychiatry platform specializing in analyzing EEG data to predict treatment outcomes. The company is dedicated to reducing placebo responses in clinical trials and enhancing the efficacy of psychiatric medications, making a significant impact in the field of mental health.

Ivan Mishanin

Neuroscience Software Inc

+1 855-712-1818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn