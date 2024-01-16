Reelement Technologies Engages Law Firm Alexander & Partner For Formation Of Reelement Ghana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ReElement Technologies partners with Alexander & Partner

ReElement Technologies Ghana LLC will initially be wholly owned by ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd, a wholly owned by of ReElement Technologies Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

- Oliver Alexander, Founding Partner, Alexander & PartnerFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the“Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies LLC (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced it has engaged law firm Alexander & Partner Rechtsanwälte mbB for the formation of ReElement Technologies Ghana LLC (“ReElement Ghana”) under Ghanaian law along with future work in other key markets under development by ReElement Technologies.Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies commented,“We are excited to work with the team of Alexander & Partner on the formation of our Ghanaian subsidiary and have been extremely impressed by their guidance, support and knowledge they have provided us during our engagement process. Forming ReElement Ghana LLC will enable us to incentivize our local workforce, while also move expeditiously on getting our training facility operating in country this year while also beginning the engineering on our full-scale lithium refining facility. We are also excited about working with Alexnader & Partner as we progress our expansion in Nigeria, Senegal and Germany.”Oliver Alexander, Founding Partner of Alexander & Partner stated,“We are very excited to work with ReElement during their meaningful expansion into international markets. Our firm is perfectly positioned to cover the relevant geographical markets for ReElement's critical and rare earth mineral business in Africa for mining relationships and refining locations, Europe for offtake partnerships and the Middle East for financing. They are shifting the narrative on doing business in the rare earth and critical mineral space by eliminating the bottleneck of refining such elements in country, not only reducing the carbon footprint but also creating an alignment of interests with the local nations in which they partner with to create jobs and economic expansion. We have enjoyed our work so far with their team and look forward to the many exciting years we have ahead.”Alexander & Partner's initial work is focused on the formation of the ReElement Ghana subsidiary and advising the Company on local regulations and local laws. The parties are also in the initial phase of development in Germany, Senegal and Nigeria as ReElement continues its expansion of local training and full scale critical mineral refining facilities. The development work will focus on subsidiary establishment, local law and regulation advisement as well as setting up local incentive packages for its local workforce and local teams.ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

David Sauve

ReElement Technologies LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube