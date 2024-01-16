Ace Host Expands Its Dedicated And Shared Hosting Platform, Acquires KVC Hosting And My 24/7

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tampa, Florida-based Ace Host announces the expansion of its hosting business with the acquisition of KVChosting and My 24/7 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

- Joe Vita Jr, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Host, a leading provider of technology solutions and IP leasing, is proud to announce the expansion of its hosting business with the acquisition of KVChosting and My 24/7 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This strategic move has added 5000 new clients to Ace Host's portfolio and positions the company as a significant player in technology services industry, allowing Ace Host to offer an even more robust technical support services team 24/7.“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ace Host in the growth of our products and services we offer our customers.” Said Joe Vita Jr., CEO of Ace Host.“We are excited to welcome the clients of KVC Hosting and My 24/7 into the Ace Host family and look forward to continuing to provide them with world-class services.”In addition to this expansion, Ace Host is actively growing and is set to launch its All Managed division in Q2 of 2024. This division will focus on providing comprehensive managed services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape.Furthermore, in the fall of 2023, Ace Host made substantial investments in acquiring a VWware and Pure storage platform, further enhancing its capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.Ace Host is committed to expanding and bolstering its existing Managed Services, Shared Services, MSP Services, VMware, and Colocation in its owned & operated Data Centers in Durham, NC, and Tampa, FL, in 2024. These efforts aim to solidify Ace Host's position as a leading partner in the technology service industry.For more information about Ace Host Data Center and its services, please visit .About Ace Host Data Center: Ace Host Data Center is a leading provider of data center solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to meet the evolving needs of businesses. Ace Host is committed to delivering reliable and scalable solutions to its clients with state-of-the-art facilities in Durham, NC, and Tampa, FL.

