DC-DC Converter Market Was Valued At US$4.476 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

The global dc-dc converter market was valued at US$4.476 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Global DC-DC Converter Market was valued at US$4.476 billion in 2021.Numerous reasons, including rising industrial automation and electricity consumption, are driving the market. The market for DC-DC converters is expected to be driven by rising industrial applications and rising power consumption across a range of sectors. With the growth of the electric vehicle market in the automotive industry across several areas, DC-DC converters are also emerging as significant electrical components in the sector which is eventually aiding in the market expansion.A DC-DC converter, also known as a voltage regulator, is an electrical device that converts one direct current voltage level to another while maintaining a consistent and steady output voltage. It is intended to efficiently control power distribution, allowing devices and systems to function at the voltage levels they require. It is critical for ensuring the integrity and dependability of electronic equipment. The need for DC-DC converters is increasing globally because they help to ensure that voltage variations or disparities do not negatively affect the functioning of a product. At the moment, the increased need for energy efficiency and accurate voltage control is favourably affecting the industry. Furthermore, the increasing usage of electronic devices that provide a consistent source of power to delicate electronic components while limiting potential harm is fueling market expansion. Aside from that, the increased demand for DC-DC converters, which help to reduce energy waste, is providing a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the growing construction of data centres, which require efficient power conversion to sustain the increased load, is providing industry investors with lucrative growth potential. Furthermore, the rising use of DC-DC converters to deliver regulated power to sensors, actuators, and control systems is propelling market expansion.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Analog Devices, Inc. and EPC partnered in March 2022 to produce up to 2 MHz switching frequency for the highest density DC-DC converters utilizing GaN FETs. Both groups demonstrated a new design that employs an analogue controller with a completely tuned drive.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global DC-DC converter market is divided into linear and switched. Among these, the switched category is likely to capture a major market share and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR. Switched DC-DC converters provide various advantages over linear versions, including better efficiency, smaller size, and less weight. As industries continue to seek more compact and energy-efficient power solutions, switching converters with buck, boost, and buck-boost topologies are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications. Furthermore, developments in semiconductor technology and an increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources are likely to increase the usage of switched DC-DC converters even further, establishing them as the market leader in the expanding DC-DC converter industry.Based on power the global DC-DC converter market is divided into Low and High. High-power DC-DC converters are likely to develop significantly, driven by the requirement for efficient power conversion solutions. High-power DC-DC converters play an important role in simplifying the integration of sophisticated technologies and meeting the power needs of current applications, establishing them as a major sector poised to dominate the market over the forecast years.Based on end-user the global DC-DC converter market is divided into automotive, medical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, utilities and others. Over the projection period, the electrical and electronics industry is expected to be a market leader. Given the constant growth of technology, the necessity for small and efficient power conversion solutions is critical in many electronic devices ranging from smartphones to laptops and upcoming technologies such as IoT devices. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on renewable energy sources and electric cars increases the demand for sophisticated DC-DC converters in the electrical and electronics industries. As the global economy continues to digitize, the extensive integration of electronic components in everyday life is likely to support continued development in this category, making it a prominent participant in the DC-DC converter marketBased on Geography the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the industry leader in the worldwide DC-DC converter market during the forecast period, owing to its significant regional market share. This supremacy is fueled by the region's increasing expansion of technologically superior power converters. The robust development of Asia Pacific's industrial sector, along with rising demand from the aerospace and military domains, underscores Asia Pacific's leadership in driving the global DC-DC converter market. This dynamic environment not only encourages innovation but also incentivises manufacturers to create cutting-edge and efficient goods across a wide variety of industries. The region's strategic focus on innovations in DC-DC converters places it at the forefront of the worldwide market, positioning it to be the hub of growth and development in the next years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global DC-DC converter market, that have been covered are ABB Ltd., General Electric, Infineon Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, RECOM Power GmbH, TDK Corporation, Texas Instrument Incorporated, Traco Electronic AG, Vicor Corporation, XP Power.The market analytics report segments the global DC-DC converter market on the following basis:.By TypeoLinearoSwitched.By PoweroLowoHigh.By End UseroAutomotiveoMedical & HealthcareoElectrical & ElectronicsoUtilitiesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd..General Electric.Infineon Technologies.Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.RECOM Power GmbH.TDK Corporation.Texas Instrument Incorporated.Traco Electronic AG.Vicor Corporation.XP PowerExplore More Reports:.Power Management IC Market:.Power Management Meters Market:.Linear Regulator Power Management IC Market:

